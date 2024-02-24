HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:SMIN opened at $73.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.