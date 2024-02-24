HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of IMAX worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 33.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $846.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

