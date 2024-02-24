HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First American Financial

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.