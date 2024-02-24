HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.