HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

