HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

