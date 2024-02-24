HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,568 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 690,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 537,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 444,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,392,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,698 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.