HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,722 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.11 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

