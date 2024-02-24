HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 139.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 281.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth $79,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BCS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

