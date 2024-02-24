Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 100,367 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,367 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.