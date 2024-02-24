Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 127,820 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Globe Life worth $28,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 848.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,697,000 after buying an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 206,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $126.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

