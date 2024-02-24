Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 146,858 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,858 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.