Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 56,039 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lamb Weston worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

