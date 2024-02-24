Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 162.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,802 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.24 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.04.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

