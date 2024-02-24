Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.21.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total value of $9,015,308.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,074 shares in the company, valued at $36,898,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $9,015,308.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,074 shares in the company, valued at $36,898,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

