Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hasbro worth $26,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.