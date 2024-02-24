Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com worth $27,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

