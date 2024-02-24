Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 18,262 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $463.46 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

