Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 40,994 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

