Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,916 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 165,037 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of Mosaic worth $25,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

