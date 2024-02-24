Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Albemarle worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 32.4% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,749,000 after acquiring an additional 151,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

