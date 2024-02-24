Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,757,154 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.16% of Fulton Financial worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.07 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

