Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394,364 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of RB Global worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares boosted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

