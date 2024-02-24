Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

