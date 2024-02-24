Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

