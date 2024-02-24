Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,588 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of AES worth $26,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

