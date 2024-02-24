Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,394 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.35% of Ally Financial worth $28,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

