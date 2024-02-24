Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4,657.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,230 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

