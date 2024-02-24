Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 4.1 %

IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

