Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $21.81 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of MarketAxess worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.6 %

MKTX opened at $214.92 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

