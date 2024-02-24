Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,279 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,831.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 397,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 377,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 955,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $84.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

