Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $23.86 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Pool worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.38.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $387.61 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $406.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

