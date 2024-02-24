Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.74 Million Stock Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 265.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.70% of Lazard worth $24,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 6,544.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 473,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lazard by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 466,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.18%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

