Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $27.33 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

