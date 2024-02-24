Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $29.18 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,514 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.87 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.25.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

