Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,967 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

CINF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

