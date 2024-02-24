Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.67.

NYSE FLT opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

