Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,302 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of Evergy worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

EVRG opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

