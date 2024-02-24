Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 92,178 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Masco worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 848.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 115,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 103,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

