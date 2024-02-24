Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 163,505 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

