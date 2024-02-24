Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,881 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $29,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $406.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $407.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

