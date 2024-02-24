Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 227,220 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Textron worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

