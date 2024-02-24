Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 364,638 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,638 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $24,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

