Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 69,786 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,786 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 412.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after buying an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

