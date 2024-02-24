Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Qorvo worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.80 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

