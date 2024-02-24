Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of APA worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in APA by 60.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in APA by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 182,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

