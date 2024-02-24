Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137,765 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $24,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.