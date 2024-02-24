Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 259,025 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.34% of CubeSmart worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,458,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 145,313 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 92.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after buying an additional 886,616 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CUBE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
