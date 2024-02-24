Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,284.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,037.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

