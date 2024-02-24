Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,495 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,495 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Baidu worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Baidu by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

